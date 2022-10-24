AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 79,036 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,036 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 71,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 82,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

