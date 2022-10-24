AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,898. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

