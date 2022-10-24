AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $100,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,222,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,090,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,458,482. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

