AE Wealth Management LLC Has $37.96 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223,923 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DGRO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

