AE Wealth Management LLC Has $123.34 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429,551 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $123,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $249,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.2% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.31. The stock had a trading volume of 138,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.