Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

