Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $516,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,284. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.