Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 275,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,267,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

