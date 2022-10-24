Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

