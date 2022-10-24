Ace Cash Trading Up 4.6% This Week (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $137.17 million and approximately $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.62 or 0.28361150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68582985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

