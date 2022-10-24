Ace Cash Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $137.17 million and $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68582985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

