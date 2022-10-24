Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $2,204,223.84 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.31. 2,193,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.18. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

