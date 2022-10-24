Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKR. Compass Point lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

AKR opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

