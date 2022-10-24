Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

ABT stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

