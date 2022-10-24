Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

