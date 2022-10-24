ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

