53,113 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Toast by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $652,326.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,909.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,909.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,992,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,688,863 shares of company stock worth $42,443,415. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

