49,574 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 190,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

