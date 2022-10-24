3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

