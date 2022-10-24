38,563 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. 7,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,846. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

