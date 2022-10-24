37Protocol (37C) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

37Protocol (37C) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $72,487.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,502.69 or 0.28430621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011104 BTC.

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

