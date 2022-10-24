22,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 368,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,348,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.