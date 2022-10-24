2,200 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in F5 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in F5 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in F5 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,457. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
