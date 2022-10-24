2,200 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in F5 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in F5 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in F5 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Price Performance

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,457. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.