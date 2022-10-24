1,958,150 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,958,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HWM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 73,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.