18,041 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $177.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.