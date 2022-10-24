180,400 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 180,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $245.00. 11,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

