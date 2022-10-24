17,197 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.