15,888 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. 65,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,658. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

