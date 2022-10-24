11,100 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

