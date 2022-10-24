10,000 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $252.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $205.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.