YUSD Stablecoin Price Hits $0.98 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005130 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $214.68 million and $247.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

