WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.68-$3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. WNS also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.68 to $3.87 EPS.

WNS Trading Up 1.0 %

WNS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

