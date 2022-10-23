Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

