WhiteCoin One Day Volume Reaches $705,769.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $54.85 million and approximately $705,769.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00271901 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001371 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016977 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.