Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

