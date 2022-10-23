Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $78.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

D opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

