Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.94.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Weis Markets by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Weis Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

