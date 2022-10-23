Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Weis Markets Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.94.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.
Weis Markets Company Profile
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
