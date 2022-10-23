Wealth Effects LLC Sells 334 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. 11,161,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745,015. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

