Wealth Effects LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $275.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

