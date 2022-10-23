Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.
EOS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 187,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
