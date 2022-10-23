Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.18. 2,508,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

