Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Wayside Technology Group Announces Dividend

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

