WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.99 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $177.99 million and $5.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,951,787,498 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,250,544 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,488,039.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

