Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 108.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 455.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.83 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

