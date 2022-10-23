Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007479 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

