Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $22.03 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and $1.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.56 or 0.27973327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010925 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,093,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,118,047 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.