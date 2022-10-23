VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.28 or 0.27892611 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010894 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

