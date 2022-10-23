VRES Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $296.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00045967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.33563828 USD and is up 29.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,011.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

