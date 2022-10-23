Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
