Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($180.61) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.2 %

VOW3 stock opened at €129.64 ($132.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.72. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.